Elizabeth City police looking for two missing boys

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Elizabeth City are asking for your help finding two boys who may be together.

Investigators are looking for Treyvon Sessoms and Victor White, III.

Police said it’s believed the two are friends and could be with each other.

We’re told that White was last seen around 6 p.m. on October 12th in the Meador Lands area of the city.

Sessoms was last seen around 4 p.m. on the same day in the Ray Street area.

Sessoms is 5′0′' and weighs around 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with writing on the front and black pants. White was last seen wearing all grey with a blue hoodie and camouflage Crocs.

If you have any information, call Elizabeth City police at 252-621-7106.

