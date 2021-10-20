Advertisement

ECU hosts FluFest vaccination event

ECU FluFest vaccination clinic
ECU FluFest vaccination clinic(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Flu season is approaching and staff at ECU offered flu shots Tuesday in a festival-like fashion.

Student Health Services hosted FluFest ‘21 on the lawn outside of the main campus student center.

The festival-themed environment offered students and staff the chance to get their flu shots throughout the day as they made their way across campus. The event offered raffle prizes and vouchers to a local restaurant and free subs for people willing to roll up their sleeves.

Organizers say they wanted to make flu shots accessible and convenient to the campus community.

FluFest organizer Steven Trotter says, “In an environment where people are passing through, there’s hundreds of people passing through this area on campus throughout the day, and if you’re going to get it anyway here’s an opportunity to get it while you’re going from classes.”

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters were also available.

