Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Inmate rearrested after running away, trying to hide

Mark Barlow
Mark Barlow(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man jailed by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office was re-arrested Wednesday after trying to escape the detention center holding him.

Deputies say at about 11:07 a.m., Mark Barlow ran away after throwing trash in a dumpster, per his job as a trustee inmate, which deputies say are usually inmates with non-violent charges.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says their staff, NC Highway Patrol, Nashville PD Units, and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office quickly held a perimeter around the detention center.

We’re told at about 11:29 a.m., Barlow was seen on Cedar Street trying to hide from law enforcement. Cedar Street is a few blocks away from the detention center.

Deputies say Barlow was taken into custody again and now faces additional charges.

The sheriff’s office says Barlow was arrested on Oct. 5th, 2021 for driving with a revoked license, failure to comply and hit and run.

Before fleeing, Barlow was held on a $12,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five-year-old boy was killed here on Sunday.
Police release new details after 5-year-old shot, killed in Elizabeth City
A gun was found Monday at Swansboro Middle School
Unloaded gun found at Swansboro Middle School
Lyndsey Haynes
Craven County woman arrested for selling drugs that led to overdose
Philip Montanino
One arrested following Havelock chase
Pitt County commissioners finalize move prohibiting concealed handguns on county property

Latest News

20th Annual Canine Crawl
Humane Society of Eastern Carolina to host Annual Canine Crawl Sunday
First Alert Forecast October 20th
First Alert Forecast October 20th
Treyvon Sessoms and Victor White, III
Elizabeth City police looking for two missing boys
Donnie Johnson captures a shark feeding frenzy in Surf City.
Surf City sharks