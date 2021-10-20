DEPUTIES: Inmate rearrested after running away, trying to hide

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man jailed by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office was re-arrested Wednesday after trying to escape the detention center holding him.

Deputies say at about 11:07 a.m., Mark Barlow ran away after throwing trash in a dumpster, per his job as a trustee inmate, which deputies say are usually inmates with non-violent charges.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says their staff, NC Highway Patrol, Nashville PD Units, and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office quickly held a perimeter around the detention center.

We’re told at about 11:29 a.m., Barlow was seen on Cedar Street trying to hide from law enforcement. Cedar Street is a few blocks away from the detention center.

Deputies say Barlow was taken into custody again and now faces additional charges.

The sheriff’s office says Barlow was arrested on Oct. 5th, 2021 for driving with a revoked license, failure to comply and hit and run.

Before fleeing, Barlow was held on a $12,000 secured bond.

