Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station

DETROIT (WDIV) - Police are searching for two gunmen who ambushed and fatally shot a young couple sitting in their car outside a Detroit gas station.

Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed in a cold-blooded shooting around 8:40 p.m. Monday at a Marathon gas station on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a Detroit gas station. The latter was holding the couple's 9-month-old baby in her arms when she was shot. The little boy was not hurt. (Source: Lindsey Family, WDIV via CNN)

Candace Lindsey, the mother of Benson Lindsey, says her only child was the light of her life.

“They took everything I had. My son was the only baby God allowed me to have, and I don’t have him no more,” she said through tears.

Police released video of the ambush, with cameras capturing two gunmen coming at both sides of Benson Lindsey’s car and firing multiple shots.

The couple had their 9-month-old baby in the car with them. Nash was holding him in her arms when she was shot, but the little boy was not hurt.

Police say the couple had their second child one month ago: a daughter who was born prematurely and is still in the hospital.

“I can’t imagine. I don’t know what is the cause of this or what made people feel that it was worth his life and hers,” Candace Lindsey said.

Detroit homicide detectives are fanning out across the city’s west side, trying to find the people responsible. They hope the release of the video footage will generate tips.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Detroit Police.

