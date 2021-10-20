Advertisement

Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say

By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An inside source said health officials could recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people as young as 40 years old.

Data from Israel and breakthrough infections appear to be persuading the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisors.

Israel gives Pfizer boosters to people 40 and older.

Several FDA advisors have said data from that country has interested them in changing the U.S. age limit.

A source said the FDA also is concerned about hospitalizations of younger, vaccinated people.

If advisors recommend the change, it still would need FDA authorization and approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Currently, only people who got the Pfizer vaccine can get boosters in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five-year-old boy was killed here on Sunday.
Police release new details after 5-year-old shot, killed in Elizabeth City
A gun was found Monday at Swansboro Middle School
Unloaded gun found at Swansboro Middle School
Philip Montanino
One arrested following Havelock chase
Lyndsey Haynes
Craven County woman arrested for selling drugs that led to overdose
Alfornia Anderson
Man sentenced to at least 30 years for Hyde County overdose murders

Latest News

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks
NC-111 in Wayne County closed due to crash
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely
Kenna & Greer
Pet of the Week: Kenna and Greer
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing