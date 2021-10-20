Beaufort Police warn of coyotes in the area.

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort Police Department has shared a warning on Facebook regarding coyotes in the area.

Police say several coyotes have been spotted behind the old Beaufort Elementary School. Officers also saw the animals running into people’s yards on Mulberry Street, before returning to the field with household food items, likely from trash cans.

Officials advise residents to keep trash cans sealed with a lid. They also warn to not approach a coyote, as “they are not friendly and will hunt in packs.”

Police encourage residents to stay observant and watch pets and small children.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says coyotes were once only found in the mid-western portion of North America, but by the 1980s the animals began appearing in North Carolina, as well as other eastern states.

Now, coyotes have been spotted in all 100 counties of North Carolina. The animals are described as “mangy-looking dogs” and weigh about 20 to 45 pounds, with reddish to dark gray thick fur.

Learn more about coyotes and what to do if you see one on the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission’s website.

