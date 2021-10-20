Beaufort County school board approves bonus for vaccinated staff

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County school board has approved a bonus for staff members who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

School officials say staff will receive a $250 bonus. The money will be added to staff members paychecks.

The motion was approved at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Two weeks ago, the school board voted to make masks optional for students and staff in schools.

