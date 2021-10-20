Advertisement

Ahoskie gang member convicted for robbery, getaway driving

New Bern Federal Courthouse
New Bern Federal Courthouse(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Ahoskie man was convicted Wednesday on charges of Hobbs Act robbery and aiding and abetting.

The Hobbs Act is defined by the U.S. Department of Justice as extortion by the wrongful use of actual or threatened force, violence, or fear.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Dytwan Chamblee helped rob the Duck-Thru convenience store in Cofield, Hertford County on Feb. 5th of this year.

Federal prosecutors say Chamblee robbed the store with co-defendant Ray’Quan Langford while on post-release supervision from a state felony conviction. Both Chamblee and Langford had ankle monitors on, showing their locations.

The attorney’s office says evidence presented in court shows Langford robbed the store of cash and other items with a gun and also stole cell phones from customers in the store.

Chamblee was a convicted felon at the time due to previous convictions for possession of a weapon by a prisoner, possession of a firearm by a felon, breaking and entering and larceny.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Chamblee is a validated member of the Bloods street gang.

Chamblee is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on Jan. 11, 2022.

