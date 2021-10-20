Advertisement

50th Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival to kick off Friday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SNEADS FERRY, ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The 50th Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival is returning to Eastern Carolina for another year of seafood and family fun.

The event is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday with fresh fried or boiled shrimp plates offered at Shrimparoo until 9 p.m.

Admission is $5 for cash or $6.25 for credit card transactions. Those 5 years old and younger will be admitted for free.

Games, rides and exhibitions will also be included in the festival.

Live musical performances from Freeway and Carolina Band will take place on the main stage from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Saturday, the festivities begin with a parade at 9 a.m., followed by gates reopening at 10 a.m. and shrimp sales begin again at 11 a.m.

Bodie.Jane, Ryan Rubich, Steel Country Express, and Conspiracy are all scheduled to perform live on the main stage beginning at 10 a.m. through the festival’s end.

The Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival will close Saturday at 10:10 p.m. with a fireworks display.

To learn more, visit the 50th Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival’s website.

Curtis Media Group is a sponsor of this year’s festival.

