Unloaded gun found at Swansboro Middle School

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A gun was found at another Eastern Carolina school on Monday, the second in less than two weeks.

Onslow County Schools say a teacher received information that a student at Swansboro Middle School had brought a gun to school.

The teacher immediately notified the administration and the school resource officer. They say the unloaded gun was found in the student’s book bag.

No ammunition was found, nor anyone threatened, according to the school system.

The student has been disciplined, while Onslow County deputies continue to investigate what happened.

On October 6th, a student at South Central High School in Greenville was found with a gun after their bookbag was searched. The underage student was taken into custody by Greenville police.

