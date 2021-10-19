Advertisement

Tips to avoid employee burnout

By Liz Bateson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The pandemic still has a grip on the job market from unemployment to employee burnout.

Research shows more than four million people left their jobs in August and strikes over better pay and benefits have increased over the last couple of weeks, as well.

Recruitment expert Jason Wachtel with JW Michaels says people are leaving their jobs in droves right now because they’re burned out after working and adjusting through the pandemic.

Wachtel says as a majority of people worked remotely over the last year, they had to adjust to balancing personal and business life. He says it’s important for employers to do the same.

“As employers, you have to take a step back. You can’t be sending e-mails at 7, 8 or 9 o’clock at night and expect them to respond. It’s too much pressure from the time employees wake up to the time they go to sleep. You have to have a separation of work and personal time,” Wachtel explained.

He also suggests employers reset their thinking and listen to their employees needs. Wachtel says working from home granted people more flexibility and happiness and if an employer isn’t providing them with that, it’s likely they will look for a job that does. Wachtel says his company alone is starting to see more job candidates hold out for hybrid, flexible jobs.

To avoid burnout, Wachtel also says employees need to set healthy boundaries. He suggests employees don’t answer work e-mails off the clock unless it’s urgent and to check in with bosses and managers about how they are feeling.

“You should feel comfortable as an employee to tell your employer that you don’t need to be on call 24/7. It also goes with vacations. When someone’s on vacation, the boss or manager should know not to be e-mailing or harassing their employees because it is more important than ever to get that break,” said Wachtel.

