Sports Spotlight: J.H. Rose senior volleyball hitter Boyer returns from multiple ACL tears to star for Rampants

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school volleyball season has moved into the playoffs. J.H. Rose is hoping to be around for a few more weeks.

Rose senior Sydney Boyer is big part of the Rampants’ success this season.

Eric Gullickson has more on her comeback story in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“In fourth grade my best friend started playing volleyball and she took me to one of her practices,” says J.H. Rose senior volleyball player Sydney Boyer, “I just kind of fell in love with it there. It just felt natural.”

J.H. Rose senior Sydney Boyer is a year round volleyball player competing for her high school and the East Carolina Junior Volleyball Club. She’s become one of the area’s top hitters.

“Having Sydney being able to play multiple positions where we need her, and do her job, and do it well, means everything,” says J.H. Rose head volleyball coach Ginny Howard.

“Be the one kind of scoring points and then just that feeling and adrenaline that comes when you hit the ball down on the ground and nobody’s able to get it,” says Boyer, “Just a compliment afterwards when everyone tells you you jump so high or you hit that ball so hard. I don’t know I just kind of feed off of that.”

As great as her teammates make her feel after hits, she makes them feel on a daily basis.

“She’s kind of the goofy one. When it’s spirit week she will come to practice in whatever she wore to class that day whether that be a full body leotard, a pit bull outfit you know it doesn’t matter,” Howard says, “She will brighten anyone’s day.”

Which is why when she suffered a serious injury two seasons ago, there was a big hole on the team.

“She ended up tearing her ACL,” says Howard.

“My body turn this way and then the whole rest of my body tried to turn this way,” says Boyer, “Kind of felt like kind of a clash.”

Syndey ended up tearing her ACL twice.

“That was definitely one of the hardest years of my life,” says Boyer, “Before that I kept telling my parents I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to keep continuing to play volleyball. But, after not being able to play for so long, it made me realize how much I truly loved being on the court, and just being with everybody and that whole atmosphere.”

With the return of Boyer, and of fans this fall, it has been a great season for the Rampants.

“Being able to you know get that kill and kind of just look at them and be like yeah I just did that type thing. I don’t know it’s just so much fun,” says Boyer, “Even though it is my senior year and everything must come to an end but I just feel like it makes it so much more special.”

