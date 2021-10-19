Rocky Mount convicted felon arrested on drug, gun charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man from Rocky Mount was arrested Monday after an arrest warrant was issued on April 7 of this year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the Rocky Mount Police Department found marijuana, cocaine, $13,503 in cash, and two guns at 28-year-old Charven Gorham’s house on May 29, 2020.

Federal prosecutors say Gorham is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to sell marijuana and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

We’re told Gorham faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.