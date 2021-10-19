Republican leaders send new state budget offer to Gov. Cooper

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Republican legislative leaders have sent another budget-bargaining offer to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The offices of Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said the joint proposal was taken to Cooper’s office Tuesday.

It arrived two weeks after Cooper provided his counteroffer to the initial pitch from GOP lawmakers.

A state budget was supposed to be in place July 1, but slow work at the Legislative Building combined with still-significant differences with Cooper have extended talks from the summer into the fall.

The goal is to locate a middle-ground measure that Cooper would be willing to sign into law.

