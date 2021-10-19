Advertisement

Police giving few details after 5-year-old shot, killed in Elizabeth City

A five-year-old boy was killed here on Sunday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Elizabeth City remain mum on a shooting this past weekend that took the life of a five-year-old boy.

The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park on Hickory Road.

Police radio traffic said the youngster was shot in the stomach by a 9mm pistol.

Officers have yet to say how the child got ahold of the gun, if there were any adults in the home at the time, or if anyone will be charged in the case.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

