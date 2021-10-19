Police giving few details after 5-year-old shot, killed in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Elizabeth City remain mum on a shooting this past weekend that took the life of a five-year-old boy.

The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park on Hickory Road.

Police radio traffic said the youngster was shot in the stomach by a 9mm pistol.

Officers have yet to say how the child got ahold of the gun, if there were any adults in the home at the time, or if anyone will be charged in the case.

