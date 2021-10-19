Pitt County Commissioners prohibit concealed handguns on county property

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved a motion to prohibit concealed handguns on county property in a second hearing Monday.

The motion passed in a 5-3 vote.

A councilmember says they surveyed county employees and the overwhelming majority was in favor of allowing concealed handguns on county property, which was how the ordinance once was. About 300 people petitioned for the county not to change to ordinance.

