Commissioners delay vote on Pitt County cryptofarm

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Commissioners met Monday night to discuss a potential new data center facility installed near Belvoir Elementary School.

During the hearing, commissioners continued the hearing until acoustic experts are able to weigh in on the project.

Kimberly Hines with the Pitt County Manager’s Office says they are no longer accepting public comment for the hearing.

Compute North, a Minnesota-based company used to power cryptocurrency mining operations, wants to build a facility in the county off Highway 33 West.

Commissioners approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance back on September 27th that will allow for a data center facility to be built.

Residents at the meeting took turns stating their opinions on the new facility. One of the major issues they say is the sound that would come from the facility. Others said they think the cryptofarm would be good for the community.

The hearing has been continued until November 1.

