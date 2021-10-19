Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What affects the tides more than anything?

We have a tide change roughly every 6 hours
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tides along the North Carolina coast change about every 6 hours or so. There will be one high tide which is slightly higher than the other and the same goes for the 2 low tides each day. My trivia question asks what is the main driver of the tides.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 19
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 19(WITN)

One hint: While rainfall affects river levels more than anything else, its affect on ocean levels is negligible. So cross that one out. Of the other three, each has an affect on the tides, but which one is the main force? Make your selection and check below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Oct 19
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Oct 19(WITN)

The Moon has the strongest gravitational pull on the Earth because it is so much closer than the sun. Of course, the sun is much larger than the moon, but distance causes its effect to be less. Wind can drive storm surges, but isn’t responsible for the 4 tides we see each day. There is lag between when the moon is overhead and when the highest tide happens. In reality, there is a bulge of ocean water that lines up with the moon on either side of the Earth. As the Earth spins, we spin through the ocean bulges, so in essence, the high water level is always there, we just pass through it roughly twice a day. - Phillip Williams

