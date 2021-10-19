One arrested following Havelock chase

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - One person is in custody following a following a car chase that spanned multiple towns and cities.

Havelock police arrested Philip Montanino, 23, and took him into custody without incident.

Officers say they noticed a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen car parked at McDonald’s in Morehead City. When they tried to pull the driver over, identified as Montanino, he took off. Police say he led them on a chase through Havelock, but due to the danger of the chase, they had to call it off.

Police say Montanino was later found backing into a carport on Nottingham Drive.

He was booked into the Craven County jail with several charges pending and an unknown bail at this time.

