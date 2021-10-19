Man charged in Elizabeth City fatal shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened back in June.

Elizabeth City police arrested 19-year-old Michael Lino Jr. Monday night while he was sitting in a car on Richardson Street. Police had been looking for him since June after 21-year-old Daquan Mercer was fatally shot on Herrington Road and B Street.

Earlier this year, 18-year-old Kiya White was charged in the case.

Lino was taken into custody without incident and processed for the following Grand Jury indictments, murder, conspiracy to commit murder. Lino was arrested on felony warrants, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharge a weapon into an occupied property. Lino was also arrested on misdemeanor warrants.

