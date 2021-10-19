Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and pleasant weather Tuesday afternoon

Forecast Discussion: Dry weather is over Eastern NC and will stay here until a front moves through Friday. Skies will be mostly clear with a few thin clouds passing over early Wednesday. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s tonight then slowly moderate upwards until the next front moves through. Afternoon highs will slowly warm up from the low and mid 70s Tuesday to near 80° by Thursday.

Our next rain chance will arrive Friday into Friday night as a cold front approaches from the west. The front will try to squeeze out a few showers Friday as it moves through with dry and cooler weather returning just in time for the weekend. The Friday front appears to be starved for moisture, so don’t expect a lot of rain.

Typically, we see our first frost of the season in either late October or early November. The near-term forecast, while turning cooler, keeps us well above the frost level through this week.

Hurricane season runs through November, but there are no systems nearing tropical storm status at this time.

Tuesday

Sunny and comfortable. Highs near 73. Wind: NW-7. Overnight low: 50

Wednesday

A few thin clouds early then mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 78. Wind: W-7. Overnight low: 52.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 80. Wind: SW 10-15. Overnight low: 61