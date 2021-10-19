Advertisement

ECU assistant professor chosen for piano manufacturer’s teacher hall of fame

Stenway & Sons hosts Teacher & Educational Partner Hall of Fame award ceremony and dinner at LaGuardia Marriott, 9/30/2021.
Stenway & Sons hosts Teacher & Educational Partner Hall of Fame award ceremony and dinner at LaGuardia Marriott, 9/30/2021. Photo by Chris Lee(Chris Lee | Chris Lee)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An ECU assistant professor has been selected for induction into a piano manufacturer’s hall of fame.

Steinway & Sons announced Tuesday that Dr. Keiko Sekino was chosen to be inducted into their Teacher & Educational Partner Hall of Fame.

The company said the prestigious designation recognizes the work of North America’s “most committed and passionate piano educators.”

Sekino will be part of the hall of fame’s second class of honorees following its inaugural class in 2019.

Sekino is listed as an Associate Professor of Piano and Director of Applied Piano Studies at the East Carolina University School of Music.

“Pianist Keiko Sekino enjoys an active career as a solo recitalist and chamber musician in the United States and abroad, having performed at such venues as Carnegie Weill Recital Hall, Steinway Hall, Bennett-Gordon Hall at Ravinia Park, and Palacio de Festivales de Cantabria in Santander, Spain. Keiko Sekino completed a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University and holds additional degrees from Yale University in economics and music,” the company said in a press release.

Sekino was among 44 teachers inducted at special events held at the historic Steinway factory in New York City.

The teachers’ names are posted on a commemorative display wall inside the factory.

Steinway & Sons has been making pianos since 1853.

