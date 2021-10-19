Craven County woman arrested for selling drugs that led to overdose

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock woman was arrested Tuesday following a warrant from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said 35-year-old Lyndsey Haynes was arrested Tuesday morning while visiting her probation officer and charged with one count of death by distribution.

Deputies say Haynes is accused of selling heroin and fentanyl to 38-year-old Russell Wright, of Newport, who died of a drug overdose in April of this year.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said “Drug dealers better take notice. In cases where we can establish who provided the drugs to victims who die from drug overdose we will be filing criminal charges against them and holding them accountable for these deaths.”

Haynes is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled for her first court appearance Tuesday in Carteret County.

