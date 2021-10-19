Advertisement

Consul general of Mexico in the Carolinas advocates for Hispanic community

By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The consul general of Mexico in North and South Carolina visited Greenville Monday to kick off the Community Health and Resource Fair.

There were food trucks present on the first day, as well as resources available for the Latino and Hispanic communities.

Claudia Velasco Osorio, the consul general of Mexico in North and South Carolina, spoke with leaders about general issues the Latino community faces.

She says there are many concerns and problems that they have to deal with, and her goal is to help mitigate these problems.

One of the biggest issues the consul general noted is health.

She also said another issue is ID’s and passports which is why at the resource fair, people are able to get an ID.

Osorio spoke to the Greenville police chief, Pitt County sheriff, Pitt County health director and other community members Monday, saying it’s important to maintain relationships to better serve the community.

The resource fair is at the Holly Hill Church in Greenville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Man sentenced to at least 30 years for Hyde County overdose murders
