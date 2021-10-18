Woman arrested, man wanted for breaking and entering in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been arrested and warrants have been issued for a man for breaking and entering into vehicles last Thursday.

The Kinston Police Department says Mellissa Green was charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and felony possession of stolen property.

Warrants have been taken out against Rusty Taylor for the same charges.

Officers say on Thursday, they responded to a call on New Bern Road regarding breaking and entering into four vehicles. Their investigation brought them to Darden Drive where they found stolen items from the vehicles and arrested Green.

Police say the public helped in the investigation by giving tips.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.