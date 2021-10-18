POLICE: Greene County teens responsible for Kinston mall break-in

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said several teens seen on surveillance after breaking into a shuttered mall have been identified.

Kinston Police said all five of the suspects are aged 16 to 17 and are from Greene County.

Police believe the teens broke into the Vernon Park Mall back on October 3rd.

Investigators are working with juvenile justice officials to charge the teenagers.

Police are crediting Kinston residents who contributed to a tip line in helping them figure out the case.

