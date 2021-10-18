Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Ending of the growing season

The leaves are changing and most crops have been harvested.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Growing season in Eastern North Carolina starts in the Spring and ends in the Fall, but what exactly determines the end of the season? That is the topic of today’s weather trivia question.

One hint, Thanksgiving is a great holiday to be thankful for what we have, but it really has little to do with when crops are grown. So, with that one out of the way, you have a 1 in 3 chance to get the correct answer.

How did you do? The first freeze of the Autumn season nips any growing, so that is the end of the growing season. The Department of Agriculture has some power, but not enough to stop the growing of the plants. The Harvest Moon is a neat thought, but not the best answer for this question. - Phillip Williams

