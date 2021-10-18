Advertisement

Onslow County reports 10 new COVID-19 related deaths

(Liam Collins)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Ten new COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Onslow County Health Department since last Monday.

Three of the deaths were reported as of last Thursday.

All who died had underlying health conditions with two being 65 years and older.

The Onslow County COVID-19 count now stands at 255, an increase since the 224 reported last Monday.

The most recent count brings the total COVID-19 cases to 29, 764 since the pandemic began.

The percentage of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine has risen from 1.2% to 59.7%, totaling 118,077 people.

The Onslow Health Department is offering vaccines and booster shots but by appointment only. Residents can call the Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank at 910-989-5027 to book an appointment.

