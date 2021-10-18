Ocracoke Beach parking lot to briefly close for repair project

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The Ocracoke Beach access parking lot will be closed for about a week beginning on Oct. 25th.

National Park Service officials say a new paving and repair project, conducted by a Hyde County contractor, is the reason for the closing.

We’re told the parking lot will get a 1.5-inch covering of asphalt and new striping as part of a project to repair damages suffered while the area was used for Hurricane Dorian debris storage.

Officials say the restroom facility will remain open for beach visitors and an alternate parking area will be available for visitors next to the Ocracoke Campground.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.