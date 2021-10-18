Man charged after stolen Greenville ambulance involved in two wrecks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Raleigh man has been charged after authorities say he caused two accidents early Friday morning in a stolen Greenville Fire-Rescue ambulance.

Tah’jay Joyner was a patient at Vidant Medical Center’s emergency department, according to authorities.

Police said the man managed to steal the ambulance around 5:00 a.m. and then hit a truck while pulling out onto Arlington Boulevard from Heart Drive.

A crash report says Joyner kept going and then drove off the curb, hit a light pole, and then ending up in a field.

Joyner was charged with running a red light, hit & run, and failure to maintain lane control by Greenville police.

The crash report said Joyner “appears to have a mental illness and could not talk.”

Vidant Company Police is investigating the ambulance theft. There’s no word yet if they have brought charges against the man, or how the ambulance theft happened.

Photos showed damage to the ambulance’s passenger-side mirror, passenger-side running board, and front bumper. The crash report says damage to the ambulance was $3,000 and $3,500 to the light pole.

The hospital did say on Friday that there were no major injuries from the crash.

