Man arrested in weekend Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Jacksonville for a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

Jacksonville Police officials say 21-year-old Michael Kevin Jackson was taken into custody as one of the suspects in the case.

We’re told at about 5:27 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call of shots fired near Eva Street and found 51-year-old Jeffrey Madison suffering from gunshot wounds inside his vehicle, which had crashed into a utility pole.

Officials say Madison was brought to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to this case should call the Jacksonville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 910-938-6409 or jclukey@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

