Judge getting update on school funding equity plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A state judge wants an update on why a funding roadmap designed to reduce public education inequities among students hasn’t been carried out so far.

Superior Court Judge David Lee scheduled a court hearing for Monday in the long-running ``Leandro’' school funding case. He’s said that the legislature and Gov. Roy Cooper should fully fund the remedial spending plan, in particular by earmarking $1.7 billion through mid-2023.

Republican lawmakers and the Democratic governor are still in state budget talks that include K-12 spending.

Lee wrote last month he was prepared to issue ``judicial remedies’' if he didn’t see concrete action by Monday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.