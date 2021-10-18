Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright skies ahead this week with chilly nights

Forecast Discussion: High pressure will stay over the area through Thursday. That means clear skies with slowly climbing temps this week. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s for several nighs the slowly moderate toward the end of the week. Afternoon highs will slowly warm up from the low 70s Monday to near 80° by Thursday.

Our next rain chance will arrive Friday into Friday night as a cold front approaches from the west. The front will try to squeeze out a few showers Friday as it moves through with dry and cooler weather returning just in time for the weekend. The Friday front appears to be starved for moisture, so don’t expect a lot of rain.

Typically, we see our first frost of the season in either late October or early November. The near-term forecast, while turning cooler, keeps us well above the frost level through next week.

Hurricane season runs through November, but there are no systems nearing tropical storm status at this time.

Monday

Sunny and breezy. Highs near 71. Wind: NW-10 G16. Overnight low: 46

Tuesday

Sunny and comfortable. Highs near 73. Wind: NW-7. Overnight low: 50

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 78. Wind W -7. Overnight low 52.