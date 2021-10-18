Man sentenced to at least 30 years for Hyde County overdose murders

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man was sentenced Monday for the Hyde County overdose murders from the summer of 2017.

Hyde County District Attorney Seth Edwards says a Hyde County jury convicted Alfornia Anderson, Jr. of two counts of second-degree murder for the overdose deaths of Sarah Reams, 16, and Ryan Gibbs, 23.

A press release from Edwards says Superior Court Judge Joshua Willey sentenced Anderson to a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 38 years in the North Carolina Division of Adult Correction.

Edwards says Reams and Gibbs died on June 1, 2017 after buying what they thought was cocaine. Experts testified the drug was actually heroin with fentanyl, and it killed them.

We’re told Gibbs asked Tiffany Webber, who is also charged with murder, for cocaine. Webber reached out to Anderson who told her he did not have cocaine.

Edwards says Webber and Anderson continued to talk throughout the night before Anderson gave Webber the heroin. Webber was reportedly a heroin addict who could tell the difference.

Neither Anderson nor Webber told the victims that the drug was heroin, not cocaine, according to the district attorney. The victims were found dead later the next day in Gibbs’ kitchen by Gibbs’ sister.

Edwards says Webber pled guilty to two counts of second degree murder in 2018 and testified for the state against Anderson. She has not yet been sentenced.

Both Anderson and Webber have been behind bars since June, 2017.

