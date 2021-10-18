Halifax County man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is $150,000 richer than he was before he submitted his lottery ticket.

NC Education Lottery officials say Levi Simms tried his luck on a $3 Power Play ticket last Monday through Online Play.

We’re told Simms’ ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

Officials say the odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Simms claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after tax withholdings, took home $106,126.

Officials say Monday’s Powerball jackpot comes in at $65 million and a winner would have the choice of a $65 million annuity or $46 million in cash.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.