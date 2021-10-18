Gov. Cooper announces more than 70 jobs coming to Rocky Mount

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Rocky Mount is set to receive an $8.9 million investment from Hubbell Power Systems, Inc.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday the company will add 73 new jobs with the investment.

Hubbell Power Systems is a global manufacturer of electrical power products for utilities.

“Manufacturers find the right ingredients for success in North Carolina. Companies like Hubbell Power Systems can locate anywhere in the world, but once they experience our world-class workforce training and transportation networks they know it’s a smart decision to expand in North Carolina.”

The office of Gov. Cooper says Hubbell Power Systems is an operating unit of Hubbell Incorporated, an international manufacturer of electrical and electronic products.

We’re told the company’s facility in Rocky Mount contains the PenCell Plastics brand, which is a plastic fabrication company.

“We appreciate the current and past support of the local community and the state of North Carolina. This expansion allows us to meet the current and growing future needs of our customers, while providing job growth opportunity for people in the Rocky Mount community.”

Cooper’s office says the company’s new jobs will provide an average salary of $40,000 and once the project’s new jobs are in place, the region will see a more than $3 million payroll impact in the community every year.

We’re told a grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help smooth Hubbell Power Systems’ expansion in Rocky Mount.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, ElectriCities, the City of Rocky Mount and the Carolinas Gateway Partnership all helped with this project.

