Four Rocky Mount men arrested following shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Four men are behind bars after a man was shot in the head last week in Rocky Mount.

On Oct. 11, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Krista Lane and Chamberlin Road. Once on scene, officers found spent shell casings.

Moments later, officials were notified that a victim with a gunshot to the head had been taken to UNC Nash Health Care. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

On Oct. 15, the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division charged and arrested Sabian Davis, 20, Gioni Gordan, 20, Shymond Williams, 20, and Dywon Williams, 18. All four were charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

“This act of violence was an isolated incident. However, two homes were damaged during this incident. We are fortunate no one in either home was harmed. The investigators assigned to this case did great work, which led to identifying those involved and these arrests. We will continue to work hard in solving crimes that occur and committed to making our city safer. We are appreciative and thankful for citizen cooperation that assists in these investigations.”

Davis received a $15,000 secure bond, and as a result of violation of his probation, he also received an additional $50,000 secured bond. Shymond Dywon Williams, who are both on parole, received a $95,000 secure bond for aggravated assault charges. Both men are being held under no bond for violating parole, and Gordon received a $25,000 unsecured bond.

All four men are being held at the Nash County Detention Facility.

