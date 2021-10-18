Enfield man considered armed, dangerous as police continue search following apartment shooting

ENFIELD, HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Enfield Police Department is searching for a wanted man after officials say he shot at two apartments and damaged cars.

On Sunday, police were responding to a trespasser call at Enfield Pointe Apartments when a second call reported shots fired at the complex.

Once on scene, officers found several cars and two apartments had been struck.

During an investigation, police say they learned Marquis Gary came to the victim’s apartment, and when the victim did not open their door, Gary began damaging cars in the parking lot.

Police say Gary then began shooting into the apartment and shot another apartment as he ran back toward his car. Officials say Gary left in a burgundy SUV style car and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officials say no one was injured during the shooting.

Warrants have been obtained on Gary for attempted murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, four counts of injury to property, going armed to the terror of the people, and discharging a weapon within city limits.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding Gary’s whereabouts, contact Captain C. Glover or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

