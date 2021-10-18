Advertisement

Enfield man considered armed, dangerous as police continue search following apartment shooting

Marquis Gary
Marquis Gary(Enfield Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Enfield Police Department is searching for a wanted man after officials say he shot at two apartments and damaged cars.

On Sunday, police were responding to a trespasser call at Enfield Pointe Apartments when a second call reported shots fired at the complex.

Once on scene, officers found several cars and two apartments had been struck.

During an investigation, police say they learned Marquis Gary came to the victim’s apartment, and when the victim did not open their door, Gary began damaging cars in the parking lot.

Police say Gary then began shooting into the apartment and shot another apartment as he ran back toward his car. Officials say Gary left in a burgundy SUV style car and is considered to be armed and dangerous. 

Officials say no one was injured during the shooting.

Warrants have been obtained on Gary for attempted murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, four counts of injury to property, going armed to the terror of the people, and discharging a weapon within city limits.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding Gary’s whereabouts, contact Captain C. Glover or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chocowinity Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.
Police searching for suspect after pharmacy armed robbery
Officer Ryan Hayworth, 23, was killed in the crash.
Knightdale police officer dies in crash on Interstate 540
Company found negligent in bridge collapse that killed man
North Carolina nursing assistant sentenced for elder fraud
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
States can reserve COVID-19 shots for younger kids next week

Latest News

On Oct. 15, the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division charged and arrested Sabian...
Four Rocky Mount men arrested following shooting
school
Judge getting update on North Carolina school funding equity plan
Judge getting update on school funding equity plan
(Source: WALB)
Beaufort County bridge closed for construction