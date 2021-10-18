Advertisement

Elizabeth City man arrested for shooting gun in city limits

James Gramby
James Gramby(Elizabeth City Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Monday after he shot a gun at a man he had gotten into a fight with.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said in a press release that 44-year-old James Gramby was arrested for discharging a firearm in city limits and simple affray.

The press release said at about 1:07 p.m., officers responded to a fight at a smoke shop on East Ehringhaus Street. Officers determined Gramby and another man got into a fight inside, then left the store and got into their separate vehicles.

We’re told Gramby then pulled out a gun and shot at the vehicle.

Police say Gramby’s bond was $1,000 and his first court appearance is Nov. 22nd, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 621-7109 or the Crime Line at (252) 333-5555.

