DHHS: New cases, hospitalizations continue to drop

Over the weekend, daily new cases dipped below 2,000 for the first time since July.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday there were 1,599 new cases of the virus, the lowest number since July 25th.

DHHS also reported that the number of people in the hospital with the virus dropped under 2,000. It reports 1,852 hospitalizations, continuing a drop that began on September 2nd when there were 3,815 people in the hospital.

State health officials said there have been 17,536 deaths due to the virus.

