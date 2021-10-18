DEPUTIES: Woman in murder case violated bond by contacting codefendants

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman charged in a murder case is back in the Pitt County jail after deputies say she contacted codefendants.

Mackenzie Andrews was arrested back in June with accessory after the fact to first degree murder in connection with the death of Marshayla Pasley.

Pasley was killed when her Long Drive mobile home was riddled with gunfire back on January 13th. The woman’s three-year-old son, Chase, survived while the child’s father wasn’t hit by the gunfire.

Deputies say Andrews is accused of disposing evidence after the shooting. The 21-year-old woman is the girlfriend of Shaquille Pittman who was charged with the actual shooting, deputies say.

As part of her release on bond, Andrews was ordered not to have any contact with any of the other people charged in the case. Deputies say the woman contacted the codefendants multiple times while they were prisoners at the Pitt County jail.

Andrews was arrested last Wednesday in Greensboro and has since been returned to Pitt County where she’s under a $750,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.