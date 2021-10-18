Advertisement

Company found negligent in Bonner Bridge collapse that killed man

Bonner Bridge Collapse Via NCDOT traffic cam (April 2021)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Federal regulators say a contractor’s failure to follow established safety procedures led to the collapse of a section of a bridge linking North Carolina’s mainland to the Outer Banks, killing one worker and injuring another.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited PCL Civil Constructors with two serious violations for failing to use engineering surveys or calculations to control the bridge’s stability and avoid unplanned collapses.

Authorities say workers were dismantling a section of the old Bonner Bridge on April 14 when that section fell into Oregon Inlet.

OSHA is proposing a fine of more than $23,000.

