Beaufort County bridge closed for construction

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County bridge will be closed for repairs over the next year.

The Department of Transportation says the bridge at Yeatesville on Highway 264 in Beaufort County will be closed for construction starting Monday.

The DOT will be replacing the bridge, which crews say will last until August 2022.

Drivers should take Free Union Road in the meantime.

