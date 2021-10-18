Advertisement

Beaufort County bridge closed for construction

(Source: WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County bridge will be closed for repairs over the next year.

The Department of Transportation says the bridge at Yeatesville on Highway 264 in Beaufort County will be closed for construction starting Monday.

The DOT will be replacing the bridge, which crews say will last until August 2022.

Drivers should take Free Union Road in the meantime.

