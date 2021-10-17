Advertisement

Police searching for suspect after pharmacy armed robbery

Chocowinity Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.
Chocowinity Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.(Chocowinity Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Chocowinity Police is asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect or vehicle involved in an armed robbery that happened at O’Neal’s Drug Store in Chocowinity on Friday.

Police said the suspect appears to be a white male approximately 5′8″ in height with a light to medium build, who brandished what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun during the robbery.

Police said the suspect was last seen travelling north US 17 business in a silver car with four doors and a hood scoop, large rear spoiler and dual loud exhaust.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chocowinity Police Department.

