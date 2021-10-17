Advertisement

Knightdale police officer dies in crash on Interstate 540

Officer Ryan Hayworth, 23, was killed in the crash.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (AP) - A police officer has died after a crash on Interstate 540.

Media outlets report it happened early Sunday morning.

Knightdale police officers were investigating a single-car crash on I-540 just after 2:30 a.m. when a car hit their cruiser from behind.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes by mile marker 22.

Hayworth’s training officer, Cody Hagler, was seriously injured, as was the driver who hit them and the person involved in the initial single-car crash.

Local officials said in a news release that Hagler’s injuries were not life-threatening.

