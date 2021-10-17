Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds accompany today’s sunshine

Forecast Discussion: After a mostly sunny Saturday followed by a brief dousing of rain, we’ll turn dry, cool and breezy as we head into the second half of the weekend. High pressure will move in from the west, gradually calming our winds as it moves closer. However, today and tomorrow will be breezy with winds ranging from 7 to 15 mph coming out of the northwest. Air temperatures will be noticeably cooler over the next few days with overnight lows hovering around the 50° mark and day time highs sitting about 20° warmer. While the upcoming week will be stay sunny and dry, a few rain showers will approach the area by Friday-Saturday as another cold front moves eastward.

Typically, we see our first frost of the season in either late October or early November. The near-term forecast, while turning cooler, keeps us well above the frost level through next week.

Sunday

Noticeably cooler with lots of sunshine. Gusty winds. Highs near 68. Wind: NW14 G20. Overnight low: 48

Monday

Sunny and breezy. Highs near 70. Wind: NW10 G16. Overnight low: 50

Tuesday

Sunny and mild. Highs near 72. Wind: W7. Overnight low: 51