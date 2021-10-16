Advertisement

WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 9 Part 1

New Bern blanks Rose, Conley stuns Jacksonville and Havelock beats South Central in Big Carolina conference
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9

Chocowinity Southside 56, Lejeune 0

Currituck County 56, Pasquotank County 8

East Carteret 21, Pamlico County 8

East Duplin 56, South Lenoir 0

Eastern Wayne 27, Wilson Beddingfield 6

Edenton Holmes 62, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0

Goldsboro 47, North Johnston 13

Greenville Conley 42, Jacksonville 21

Havelock 32, South Central Pitt 12

Hertford County 54, Camden County 14

Jacksonville White Oak 34, Dixon 8

New Bern 48, Greenville Rose 0

North Edgecombe 40, Northwest Halifax 14

Northampton County 44, Gaston KIPP Pride 0

Northern Nash 42, Franklinton 14

Perquimans 46, Bertie County 6

C.B. Aycock 35, West Johnston 20

Princeton 70, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Smithfield-Selma 64, Southern Wayne 0

Swansboro 42, Croatan 38

Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Kinston 35

James Kenan 42, North Lenoir 14

Washington 37, North Pitt 22

Wayne Christian 52, Halifax Academy 30

West Carteret 38, Richlands 19

West Craven 48, Greene Central 0

Wilson Hunt 43, South Johnston 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

SouthWest Edgecombe vs. Ayden-Grifton, ccd.

WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 9, Part Two
ECU HAS A BYE WEEK THIS SATURDAY
ECU football enjoying bye week eagerly awaiting next game
ECU cross country Pirate Invitational
ECU Cross Country hosts lone home meet of the season, Pirates women win, men finish runner up.
