WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 9 Part 1
New Bern blanks Rose, Conley stuns Jacksonville and Havelock beats South Central in Big Carolina conference
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9
Chocowinity Southside 56, Lejeune 0
Currituck County 56, Pasquotank County 8
East Carteret 21, Pamlico County 8
East Duplin 56, South Lenoir 0
Eastern Wayne 27, Wilson Beddingfield 6
Edenton Holmes 62, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Goldsboro 47, North Johnston 13
Greenville Conley 42, Jacksonville 21
Havelock 32, South Central Pitt 12
Hertford County 54, Camden County 14
Jacksonville White Oak 34, Dixon 8
New Bern 48, Greenville Rose 0
North Edgecombe 40, Northwest Halifax 14
Northampton County 44, Gaston KIPP Pride 0
Northern Nash 42, Franklinton 14
Perquimans 46, Bertie County 6
C.B. Aycock 35, West Johnston 20
Princeton 70, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Smithfield-Selma 64, Southern Wayne 0
Swansboro 42, Croatan 38
Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Kinston 35
James Kenan 42, North Lenoir 14
Washington 37, North Pitt 22
Wayne Christian 52, Halifax Academy 30
West Carteret 38, Richlands 19
West Craven 48, Greene Central 0
Wilson Hunt 43, South Johnston 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
SouthWest Edgecombe vs. Ayden-Grifton, ccd.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.