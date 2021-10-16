WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 9, Part Two
Tarboro, Wallace-Rose Hill, John Paul II, Washington, West Craven, West Carteret, and Wilson Hunt win critical games
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9
Tarboro 42, Riverside-Martin 8
Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Kinston 35
John Paul II 18, South Creek 12
Washington 37, North Pitt 22
West Craven 48, Greene Central 0
West Carteret 38, Richlands 19
Wilson Hunt 43, South Johnston 19
