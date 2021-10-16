Advertisement

WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 9, Part Two

Tarboro, Wallace-Rose Hill, John Paul II, Washington, West Craven, West Carteret, and Wilson Hunt win critical games
WITN END ZONE 101521 PART TWO
WITN END ZONE 101521 PART TWO(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9

Tarboro 42, Riverside-Martin 8

Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Kinston 35

John Paul II 18, South Creek 12

Washington 37, North Pitt 22

West Craven 48, Greene Central 0

West Carteret 38, Richlands 19

Wilson Hunt 43, South Johnston 19

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ambulance was stolen Friday morning outside Vidant Medical Center.
Greenville police investigating wreck after ambulance taken from Vidant Medical Center
A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.
SHERIFF: Deputies had no time to react in stabbing, fatal shooting
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was a battalion commander at Camp Lejeune and was critical of the...
Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand, $5,000 forfeiture
CarolinaEast celebrates its first survivor from the Delta variant
CarolinaEast celebrates success of COVID patient
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller heading into trial Friday morning.
Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand

Latest News

WITN END ZONE 101521 PART ONE
WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 9 Part 1
ECU HAS A BYE WEEK THIS SATURDAY
ECU football enjoying bye week eagerly awaiting next game
ECU cross country Pirate Invitational
ECU Cross Country hosts lone home meet of the season, Pirates women win, men finish runner up.
end zone 1015 part 2
WITN EndZone - 10/15/21 - Part 2