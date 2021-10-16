Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Participants walked on Saturday in Onslow County as part of the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event started Saturday morning at Riverwalk Crossing Park on 421 Court Street in Jacksonville and ended at 11 a.m.

Alzheimer’s Association - Eastern North Carolina Chapter said those affected by Alzheimer’s disease were honored with “Promise Flowers,” a display to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s, according to the organization.

Money raised during the walk will support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association, the organization said.

