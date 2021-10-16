Advertisement

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville

Participants walked on Saturday as part of the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Participants walked on Saturday as part of the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.(Brittany Holloman)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Participants walked on Saturday in Onslow County as part of the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event started Saturday morning at Riverwalk Crossing Park on 421 Court Street in Jacksonville and ended at 11 a.m.

Alzheimer’s Association - Eastern North Carolina Chapter said those affected by Alzheimer’s disease were honored with “Promise Flowers,” a display to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s, according to the organization.

Money raised during the walk will support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association, the organization said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ambulance was stolen Friday morning outside Vidant Medical Center.
Greenville police investigating wreck after ambulance taken from Vidant Medical Center
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was a battalion commander at Camp Lejeune and was critical of the...
Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand, $5,000 forfeiture
A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.
SHERIFF: Deputies had no time to react in stabbing, fatal shooting
Greenville family fights for five-year-old son's life at Duke Medical Center
Five-year-old boy stays #EJStrong through traumatizing recovery
Kenneth Hodges
Former worker arrested for breaking into and stealing from convenience store

Latest News

The festival returns after a COVID cancellation
Smoke on the Water wraps up in Downtown Washington
Company found negligent in bridge collapse that killed man
North Carolina nursing assistant sentenced for elder fraud
Wildwood Park ribbon cutting
First phase of Wildwood Park opens in Greenville