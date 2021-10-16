Advertisement

Ribbon-cutting event held for Greenville’s new Wildwood Park

By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first phase of Wildwood Park in Greenville was unveiled Friday at a ribbon-cutting event.

The park will give residents another place for activities as well as offering another access point to the tar river.

The ribbon was cut and Wildwood Park will soon be open to the public.

The City of Greenville said the completed first phase of Wildwood Park includes a sandy beach area, a floating dock with boat slips, a 1.5-mile natural trail, a kayak launch and so much more.

Mayor PJ Connelly was at the event today and said this is one of the most impactful decisions made in the city.

On Monday, the city council approved the park’s future development plan, which includes a second phase with features like an observation tower, mountain bike trail, boardwalks, playground and so much more.

Wildwood Park will be open to the public starting Saturday with an event happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

